BJP To Win Big In Tripura, Nagaland, Show Exit Polls

The BJP will easily gain majority in Tripura and its alliance government will come to power in Nagaland, exit polls have predicted. The race for Meghalaya will be tight, with Conrad Sangma's NPP (National People's Party) likely to emerge as the single largest party.

An aggregate of two exit polls indicate that the BJP may get 35 seats -- a shade above the majority mark of 31 in the 60-seat assembly. The Left, which ruled the state for more than 30 years, is likely to get only 12 seats -- the Congress, its unexpected ally for this election, unlikely to add anything to the tally.

Tipra Motha, the new party floated by erstwhile royal Pradyot Kishore Debbarma with the core demand of Greater Tipraland -- is likely to bag 12 seats.

Exit polls, though, can often get it wrong.

The BJP, according to India Today, will win between 36 to 45 seats in Tripura. Zee News-Matrize predicts the BJP would get 29-36 seats, and a slightly better scenario for the Left Front -- 13-21 seats.



Zee News-Matrize has also predicted the BJP-NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) alliance will win 35-43 of Nagaland's 60 seats.

In Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma's NPP is likely to emerge as the single largest party with 21-26 seats, predicted Zee News-Matrize. The BJP, which won only two seats in the state in 2018, will expand its tally with 6-11 seats. New entrant Trinamool Congress will open its account with 8-13 seats.

The counting of votes for all three states will take place on Thursday.