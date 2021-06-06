BJP Asks Partymen To Spread Awareness On Centre's Schemes

The BJP has asked various branches of the party to spread awareness on centre's programme.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Sunday asked the party's women and schedule tribe wing to spread awareness on central's Van Dhan and Nutrition for Women and Children programmes.

Also, the party's farmer wing has been entrusted with the task of training farmers for Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said.

Mr Singh added that 1 lakh people will also be trained to be the health volunteers in view of the increasing need for health workers.

"JP Nadda had a meeting with National General Secretaries and Morcha Chiefs. ''Sewa hi Sangathan'' review was done in the meeting. We reached out to 1,80,000 villages and 50,000 urban wards during this programme. 80,000 blood donations were conducted, distribution of face masks, oximeters, thermometers and fodder for animals were also distributed," Mr Singh said.

BJP chief JP Nadda has called a two-day meeting that began on Satuday to review the relief and Covid preventive work done by BJP workers amid the pandemic.

"Under the Sewa program, which has been ongoing since April, a total of 5,800 video conferences and blood donation camps were held and 1.26 lakh face covers were distributed. Food was also delivered to Covid-affected families," Arun Singh said.