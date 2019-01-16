BJP Spent More Than Rs 122 Crore For Karnataka Poll Campaigning Last Year

The BJP spent around Rs 14 crore in three Northeast states. (File)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has spent more than Rs 122 crore to contest assembly elections in Karnataka and another Rs 14 crore in three Northeast states, according to expenditure details submitted by the party to the Election Commission.

The party recently submitted election expenditure statements for polls in four states and said it has spent Rs 122.68 crore during the Karnataka polls that took place in May last year. JDS-Congress coalition formed government in the state after the polls.

The party also sent in a similar report of expenses, made by its central office and state units, to the Commission for contesting polls in Northeast states of Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland.

The report filed by the BJP said it has spent more than Rs 14.18 crore to contest polls in these states, where elections took place last year.

In Meghalaya, the party spent Rs 3.8 crore. It spent Rs 6.96 crore in Tripura and Rs 3.36 crore in Nagaland.

The expenses include cost incurred by the party on its star campaigners, media, publicity, processions, helicopter sorties, election paraphernalia and road travel of its leaders and candidates.