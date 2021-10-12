BJP Slams Gandhis Over 'Atrocities' On Dalits In Congress-Ruled States

BJP cited alleged incidents of atrocities against SC communities in Congress-ruled states. (File)

The BJP launched a scathing attack on Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday over their silence on atrocities against the Dalits in Congress-ruled states.

Citing alleged incidents of atrocities against members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) communities in Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the BJP said those who project themselves as champions of Dalit rights are ignoring such incidents.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra project themselves as champions of Dalit rights but why are they silent on atrocities against scheduled castes in Rajasthan and other states?"

He wondered why the leaders from various political parties, who went on "political tourism" in Uttar Pradesh in the wake of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, do not visit the Congress-ruled states when incidents of atrocities against Dalits are reported from these states.

