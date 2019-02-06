BJP Slams Congress Over Robert Vadra's Summons By Enforcement Directorate

BJP alleged Robert Vadra's company got "kickbacks" from a series of other firms when UPA was in power

The Bharatiya Janata Party today attacked the Congress over the Enforcement Directorate's summons to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra to appear before it in connection with a money laundering case.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Robert Vadra benefited from a petroleum and a defence deal which took place in 2008-09 when the UPA was in power.

Addressing a press conference, he claimed that Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, utilised the money to buy posh properties worth several crore rupees in London.

Quoting an e-mail trail, he alleged that Robert Vadra's company received "kickbacks" from a series of companies floated to "turn black money into white".

"The 2019 Lok Sabha election is a fight between the gang of corrupt versus transparency of Narendra Modi government," he said.

Robert Vadra is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate this evening in connection with the money laundering case relating to alleged possession of illegal foreign assets.

