BJP Shares Video Of Woman Being Harassed At Rally, Congress MP Was On Stage

A video of a woman being touched inappropriately on stage, with Congress' Deepender Hooda and other leaders present, has teed up fresh trouble for the Congress.

The BJP, sharing the undated video, was quick to use the incident to allege that the rival party's "Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon slogan" is just rhetoric. The trouble compounded for the Congress when Kumari Selja, its prominent Dalit face and a Chief Minister hopeful, said the woman told her that "someone misbehaved with her".

A hand appears from behind and reaches for the woman standing next to Deepinder Hooda, shows the video. A Congress member quickly pushes the hand away. The short clip is being played on loop in the video shared by the BJP.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also stressed that if a complaint was filed, they would take action.

"They don't respect anyone including women, the poor, and Dalits. This is in their culture and DNA. If we get an application in this regard, then we will take action. Our government will take strict action and not spare anyone. Women are an integral part of the society," he said.

The incident comes as voting ends in Haryana. The BJP is looking to secure a hat-trick, while the Congress hopes to make a comeback in the state.

Kumari Selja, who spoke to the woman, condemned the incident, adding that action should be taken against those involved.

"I spoke to her, she told me that some people were touching her and trying to remove her from the stage. We saw the same in the video as well and when I confirmed this with her, she told me that someone misbehaved with her. If something like this happens to a woman today, it is highly condemnable. Action should be taken on this," said Ms Selja.

#WATCH | Hisar, Haryana: On an alleged molestation attempt with a Congress worker on stage at a Congress rally, Congress MP Kumari Selja says "I spoke to her, she told me that some people were touching her and trying to remove her from the stage. We saw the same in the video as… pic.twitter.com/fahDEoDVQ1 — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2024

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also posted on X and termed the incident as "most shocking."

"A woman congress leader was molested on stage in the presence of Deepender Hooda by congress leaders. Confirmed by news reports and even Kumari Selja. If women are not safe in Congress meetings in full public view during the daytime - can they be safe if Congress comes to power?" said Mr Poonawalla.