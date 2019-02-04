Will Form Next Government In Jammu And Kashmir: BJP

The script for parliamentary and assembly elections has been written, state BJP president Ravinder Raina

Buoyed by the massive participation of people in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally, the BJP today expressed confidence that the party will form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi addressed the rally at Vijaypur along Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba district on Sunday after laying foundation stones of various projects, including the much-awaited AIIMS.

"The jam-packed ground has changed the political scenario of Jammu and Kashmir and has laid the strong foundation for clean sweep of the BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections," state BJP president Ravinder Raina told reporters.

He said, "The script for parliamentary and assembly elections has been written and all those who participated in the rally have entered their name in the making of history."

"Soon, this mood will be evident in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), when the BJP will again form the government at the Centre besides J&K on its own strength," Mr Raina claimed.

He said the participation of the people in the rally has shown that they have chosen PM Modi and his decisive policies while utterly rejecting the "divisive policies" of the Congress and other parties.

"For this grand reception, massive turn out and display of love, we feel indebted to the people and thank the residents of Jammu. This was historic and biggest rally in the region till date," Mr Raina said.

Lauding the efforts of the BJP workers for the success of the rally, he said it would also prove to be a "booster dose" for them ahead of the upcoming polls.

"We are sure that the BJP will get greater support from public in the coming days as was evident from the enthusiasm and mood of the masses in the rally," he said.