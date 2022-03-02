BJP, Samajwadi Party's Poll Battle Goes Musical With Parody Tracks

Both the parties have taken the musical route to reach out to voters and take potshots at each other.

The BJP and Samajwadi Party (SP) are pulling out all the stops to connect with voters in Uttar Pradesh. Both the parties have taken the musical route to reach out to voters and take potshots at each other.

One of the videos released by the BJP includes the song “Jo Ram ko laye hai, hum unko layenge (we will bring those to power who have brought Lord Rama here),” playing in the background.

Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, seen as the biggest challenger to BJP in the state polls, has raised issues of stray cattle and women's safety. A video by Samajwadi Party countered the BJP with the lyrics, “UP mein Sapa wali cycle ko jeetayenge (in UP, we will ensure victory for SP's cycle).”

In another Samajwadi Party video campaign, we hear the song, “Janta pukarti hai Akhilesh aaiye, khushhali aur vikash ka suraj ugaiye (people want Akhilesh Yadav back in power to bring development and prosperity).” Montages of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav play out during the course of the video.

In response, the BJP released a video with the same tune of the Samajwadi Party song, but changed the lyrics to “Gunde pukarte hai Akhilesh aaiye, dangon mein phirse UP ko wapas jalaiye (anti-social elements want Akhilesh Yadav back in power to ensure that the state goes back to anarchy).”

The BJP also accused Samajwadi Party of looting Uttar Pradesh and shattering the dream of socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan, popularly known as “JP”.

The sixth and the seventh phases of polling in Uttar Pradesh will take place on March 3 and March 7, respectively. The results will be declared on March 10.