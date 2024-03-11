BJPs Mansukh Mandaviya To Contest From Porbandar Lok Sabha Seat: 5 Facts

Born on June 1, 1972, to Laxman Bhai and Shrimati Shamuben in Bhavnagar, Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya earned a postgraduate degree in Political Science from Bhavnagar University. He completed his PhD in Political Science from the Gujarat Institute of Development and Research, Ahmedabad. His doctoral research focused on “Role of Gram Vidhyapiths (Rural schools) in Community Development and Future Challenges”.

Mr Mandaviya, also a veterinary doctor, has been actively involved in politics since a young age. He first joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of RSS, and then joined the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of BJP. He led Yuva Morcha and became President of the BJP's Palitana unit.

Mansukh Mandaviya served as chairman of Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation Limited after being appointed by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi. Known for cycling to Parliament, he has steadily risen through the ranks and currently heads the Ministries of Health and Chemicals and Fertilizers.

In 2002, Mansukh Mandaviya created history becoming the youngest MLA in Gujarat. In 2012, he became a member of the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat, and in 2016 assumed the role of Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways, Shipping, and Chemicals and Fertilisers. In 2018, he was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha. In 2021, Mr Mandaviya steered India's COVID-19 vaccination drive and earned accolades for his role in post-Delta wave Covid management.