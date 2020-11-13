BJP Reshuffles States' In-Charge Team, Sets Sight On Upcoming Elections

The BJP today made several appointments to its in-charge team for states

The BJP today made big changes to its line-up of state in-charge, with what appeared to be focus on the states where elections are due in the next one year or less.

BJP information technology cell chief Amit Malviya will now assist Kailash Vijayvargiya in handling West Bengal affairs. The BJP is looking to wrest the state from Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in the election due early next year.

Bhupendra Yadav has been given charge of Bihar, where the NDA just won the election, and will also look after Gujarat.

Murlidhar Rao, known to be close to Home Minister Amit Shah, is the new in-charge of Madhya Pradesh.

Ram Madhav, who was in-charge of Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir, is now no longer in-charge of any state. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has been made in-charge of Manipur.

Anil Jain and Saroj Pandey from "Team Amit Shah" have not been given charge of any state.

Baijayant Jay Panda has been given charge of Assam, where election is due next year.

The appointments came over a month after BJP chief JP Nadda announced a new team that will see the party's national affairs.

Satya Kumar, Sunil Ojha and Sanjeev Chaurasia will assist Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh. Mr Singh is also in-charge of Rajasthan.

BJP general secretary CT Ravi will be in-charge of Maharashtra, Goa and Tamil Nadu. Tarun Chugh, who was earlier co-in-charge for Delhi, will now look after the party's work in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Telangana.

Newly appointed general secretary D Purandeshwari will look after the party's work in Odisha and will also be the in-charge of Chhattisgarh.

BJP general secretary Dushyant Gautam has been made in-charge of Punjab, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand, and Dilip Sakia for Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh, the statement said.

Union Minister V Muralidharan is in-charge of Andhra Pradesh along with Sunil Deodhar as co-in-charge.