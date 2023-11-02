BJP Releases Third List Of Candidates For Rajasthan Polls

The party has fielded Mahendra Singh Rathore against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Representational)

The BJP on Thursday released its third list of candidates for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly elections.

The party has fielded Mahendra Singh Rathore from the Sardarpura assembly seat against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

BJP leader Ajit Singh Mehta will contest the polls from Tonk against Mr Gehlot's former deputy and Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

Balmukand Acharya has been fielded from Hawamahal, a seat for which the Congress is yet to announce a candidate.

Earlier, the BJP in two lists had announced 124 candidates. So far, the party has fielded candidates for 182 of the 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan.

