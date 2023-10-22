What Vasundhara Raje Said After Being Named In BJP's 2nd Rajasthan List

"Together, we will post a record victory, Jai-Jai Rajasthan", Vasundhara Raje said.

After being named in the BJP's second list of candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party's national president JP Nadda for reposing their faith in her and clearing her candidature from Jhalrapatan.

Taking to her official handle on social media platform X, the former chief minister posted, "I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for reposing faith in me and making me the assembly candidate from Jhalrapatan. Together, we will post a record victory, Jai-Jai Rajasthan!"

Earlier in the day, the BJP released its second list of candidates for the November 25 Assembly elections, with Raje securing a ticket to seek a fresh term in the House from the Jhalrapatan constituency.

The party declared 83 candidates in its second list, featuring some prominent names including the BJP's former Rajasthan president Satish Punia, who has been fielded from the Amber constituency.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Rajendra Rathore will contest the polls from the Taranagar constituency while former MP Jyoti Mirdha, who joined the BJP last month after leaving the ruling Congress, has been fielded from the Nagaur constituency.

Jhalrapatan has been the preferred Assembly constituency for the former chief minister to contest the state polls.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Saturday announced its first list of 33 candidates for the upcoming polls. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been named the Congress candidate from the Sardarpura constituency while his former deputy Sachin Pilot will his nomination papers from the Tonk constituency.

Govind Singh Dotasra, a sitting minister and president of Rajasthan Congress Committee will contest the polls from Lachhmangarh.

Senior Congress leader and Assembly Speaker, CP Joshi, will contest from the Nathdwara seat while Divya Maderna and sitting minister Ashok Chandna will file their nominations from the Osian and Hindoli seats respectively.

Minister for Child Empowerment, Mamta Bhupesh, will contest from Sikrai-SC seat.

The Congress came out tops in the last Assembly polls in 2018, bagging 99 seats in the 200-member Assembly to emerge as the largest single party.

The BJP finished a close second at 73 seats. The counting of votes for Rajasthan, along with four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

