BJP Releases List Of 20 Candidates For Nagaland Assembly Polls

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced a list of 20 candidates for the Nagaland Assembly polls today.

The party has decided to field Party State unit president Temjen Imna Along from the Alongtaki Legislative Assembly constituency.

Apart from Temjen Imna, the party has given tickets to H. Tovihoto Ayemi from Dimapur-I; N Jacob Zhimomi from Ghaspani-I (ST); Er. Kropol Vistu from Southern Angaml-II (ST); Panjung Jamir from Tuli (ST); Imkong L Imchen from Koridang (ST); Kazheto Kinimi from Akuluto (ST); Kahull Sema from Atoizu (ST).

H. Khehovi from Suruhoto (ST); Yanthungo Patton from Tyui (ST) Renbonthung Ezung from Wokha (ST); Mmhonlumo Kikon from Bhandari (ST); P. Paiwang Konyak from Tizit (ST); Konngam Konyak from Phomching (ST); Er. Cheong Konyak from Mon Town (ST). S. Pangnyu Phom from Longleng (ST); Sethrongkyu Sangtam from Longkhim Chare (ST); Bashangmongba Chang from Tuensang Sadar-I (ST); H. Haiying from Noklak (ST); from V. Kashiho Sangtam from Seyochung Sitimi (ST).

Earlier on Wednesday, the Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party held a meeting over the upcoming Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly elections under the presidentship of Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the meeting.

In Nagaland, the party will contest the polls in alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). In Nagaland, BJP will be contesting on 20 seats out of 60 seats.

"We will contest 20 out of 60 seats in Nagaland. The rest of the seats have been given to our alliance partner NDPP. We'll contest all 60 seats in Meghalaya. Our tagline is 'M Power Meghalaya' means Modi-powered Meghalaya and a double-engine government will be formed there," the party said on Thursday.

Voting for Assembly elections in Nagaland will be held in a single phase on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2.

