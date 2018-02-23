BJP Ready To Fight Polls With Or Without Shiv Sena: Devendra Fadnavis

"I do not read or listen to anybody in the party (Sena) because there is just one person who takes all its decisions. And I have good relations with Uddhav ji (Sena chief Thackeray). I keep meeting him on and off," Mr Fadnavis said.
He was speaking at a programme organised by a news channel here in suburban Bandra.
Mr Fadnavis further said, "I think we will fight the polls together. However, we are ready to fight it this way or that way."
The Sena, the oldest constituent of the NDA, has announced that it would contest the 2019 Maharashtra assembly and Lok Sabha elections on its own.
The party has also claimed that the "results of the 2019 Lok Sabha and state assembly polls will be startling".
Mr Raut said that the party was in an alliance with the BJP as part of a commitment to the people but would fight future polls alone in order to expand the party's base. He reiterated that it was the BJP that broke the 25 year old alliance between the two parties.