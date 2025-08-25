BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sumitra Balmik Stopped at Party Meeting, Argues with Police

A controversy erupted on Saturday when Rajya Sabha MP Sumitra Balmik was allegedly stopped outside the BJP office in Jabalpur, where party national president JP Nadda was attending a key meeting with senior leaders.

Eyewitnesses and party workers allege that the police even pushed the MP, sparking anger among BJP cadres. Agitated workers raised slogans, forcing senior leaders to intervene. Only after their persuasion was the MP finally allowed inside the meeting hall.

Sumitra Balmik, who is widely known for her simplicity and low-profile lifestyle, arrived without any entourage or security. However, before she could enter the meeting venue, security personnel reportedly stopped her and behaved inappropriately.

Upset with the treatment, the MP initially turned back. Eventually, senior BJP leaders convinced her to attend, though her visible displeasure drew attention.

This is not the first time Sumitra Balmik has faced such behavior, July 5, 2022: At Sagar Circuit House, her luggage was allegedly removed without informing her, sparking a controversy. June 21, 2023: On World Yoga Day, she found her chair placed behind the stage. She publicly blamed the then Collector Saurabh Suman for the slight.

Before entering politics, Sumitra Balmik worked as a sewing teacher. Interacting with women students who shared their struggles inspired her to take up social causes. Her humble background and commitment to equality and simplicity continue to define her political identity.

The BJP meeting in Jabalpur was attended by JP Nadda, state president Hemant Khandelwal, and Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav.