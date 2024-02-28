BJP Pushes For Division Voting In Himachal. Here's How It Differs From Voice Vote

The Bharatiya Janata Party recently emerged victorious in the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, securing a win with only 25 MLAs in the 68-member Assembly. The party's success hinged on cross-voting by Congress members and a fortunate draw of lots. Amidst concerns from the Congress, the Leader of the Opposition and other BJP MLAs met with the Himachal Governor today, pressing for a division of votes during the Budget session rather than a simple voice vote.

Division Voting vs Voice Vote

The ideas of using division and voice votes were taken from the British Parliament.

Division Voting

Division voting is a formal and individual voting method used in legislative bodies to determine the support or opposition of each member on a particular issue. When a division vote is called, members physically separate into different areas based on their stance – typically "Ayes" (in favour) on one side and "Noes" (against) on the other. This process allows for a transparent and precise tally of votes, providing clarity on individual positions. The results of a division vote reveal not only the overall outcome but also the specific count of supporters and opponents.

Voice Vote

Voice vote, on the other hand, is a less formal and quicker method of voting. When a voice vote is called, members verbally express their support or opposition by saying "Aye" or "No" as a collective group. The presiding officer then judges the volume of the responses to determine the outcome. Voice votes are often used for routine or non-controversial matters where a clear majority is expected, and a detailed count is not deemed necessary. However, this method lacks the precision and transparency provided by a division vote.

A quick advantage of a voice vote is its speed, but the downside is that it can be inaccurate since it depends on who is louder.

Parliamentary rules dictate that if any member challenges a voice vote, the speaker must call for a division vote.