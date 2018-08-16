BJP Postpones National Executive As Veteran Leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee Dies

The BJP postponed its two-day national executive, slated for August 18-19, following the demise of its veteran leader and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

All India | | Updated: August 16, 2018 22:37 IST
Former PM was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences with multiple ailments. (File)

New Delhi: 

"As of now, the national executive has been postponed, and its dates will be finalised later," a party leader said.

Following anxiety about the state of the 93-year-old leader's health, a stream of leaders, including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, BJP  chief Amit Shah and Union ministers Sushma Swaraj and Rajnath Singh, had visited him in the hospital.

The former prime minister was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away today in New Delhi.

