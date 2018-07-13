BJP Patna Office Painted With Madhubani Art Ahead Of Amit Shah's Visit

Amit Shah visited the Patna on Thursday.

From the Ujjwala Yojana to the electrification of villages, the walls of the BJP office in Patna were painted with Madhubani art showcasing achievements of the Modi government in the last four years ahead of party chief Amit Shah's visit yesterday.

Mr Shah visited Patna on Thursday and held a key meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The artwork on the walls depict some of the flagship schemes of Narendra Modi government such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra Scheme, Ujjwala Yojana, Make in India, Digital India and Krishi Bima Yojana which the BJP hopes will help it win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to news agency ANI, one of the painters, Shoeb Aalam, said that he did not charge any money for his services.

"I am doing all these things totally free, didn't take money for this. Modi ji did much good work for the country and I am impressed with his work," he said.