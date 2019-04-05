BJP Out To Impose Manohar Parrikar's Dynasty On Goa: Congress

Manohar Parrikar's sons statement said that they would carrying on with their father's legacy

The BJP is preparing ground to foist late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's "dynasty" upon Goa, the Congress said on Thursday.

The Congress reaction comes days after the former Defence Minister's sons Utpal and Abhijat in a joint statement said that they would honour their father's life by carrying on with his legacy.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Goa Congress spokesperson Trajano D'Mello said the party is not worried about the entry of Manohar Parrikar's sons into politics.

"It is not legacy, it is dynasty. Let the people of Goa see how the dynasty is coming forward," Mr D'Mello said.

On March 30, soon after the Lok Sabha polls were announced, Utpal and Abhijat who have not been part of active state politics, issued a public statement in which the brothers said they would honour their father's life by "continuing his legacy of service and dedication to the state and the nation".

The death of Manohar Parrikar following a prolonged battle with advanced pancreatic cancer has left a severe leadership void in the Goa Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a section of the party's leadership are rooting for his sons to take over the mantle.

The Congress claimed that the "expression of intent" by the late Chief Minister's sons about joining politics does not mean that they have actually hit the political ground.

"Let them first join (politics), then we will take a call as to whether we should welcome them or work hard to defeat them," D'Mello told reporters.

He also said that the BJP in Goa is keen on building dynasties in the state, citing the case of Joshua D'Souza, the BJP candidate from the Mapusa Assembly bypoll, who is the son of former BJP MLA late Francis D'Souza, who died in February this year.

"They have shown dynasty in Mapusa and looks like they are bringing it in Panaji also," Mr D'Mello said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.