BJP Not Like Parties That Get Divided After Defeat, Says Amit Shah

BJP does not operate on the basis of individuals and family, Amit Shah said. (PTI)

BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah said today that said many parties get divided after facing electoral defeats as they run "on the basis of individuals, family and caste but not the BJP, which has grown strong over the years on the basis of its ideology."

Launching the party's membership drive in Telangana, he said that in the past, many parties have broken with just one failure.

"After a single defeat, the Congress got divided, so did the Telugu Desam Party. Such parties cannot tolerate failure, because they run on the basis of individuals and family and caste. The BJP is moving forward with a dream to make India vishwa guru'', he said.

Mr Shah said former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had mocked the BJP for having two members in Lok Sabha, saying they believed in "family planning". Now the situation was such that the Congress has failed to even achieve the status of the main opposition party in Parliament, while the BJP came to power with a full majority, he said.

For the BJP's membership drive, Mr Shah set a target of enrolling 18 lakh new members in Telangana.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability