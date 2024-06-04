BJP Nominee Rodmal Nagar Defeats Congress Heavyweight Digvijaya Singh In Rajgarh

Nagar won from Rajgarh for the third time in a row. He was the winner in 2014 and 2019 also.

In a major upset, Congress veteran and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday lost Lok Sabha elections from his traditional Rajgarh seat to the BJP by a margin of 1,46,089 votes.

BJP candidate and sitting MP Rodmal Nagar bagged 7,58,743 votes, while Singh, his nearest rival, got 6,12,654 votes, as per EC data.

Nagar won from Rajgarh for the third time in a row. He was the winner in 2014 and 2019 also.

Singh (77), who represented Rajgarh in the Lok Sabha in 1984 and 1991, contested from the seat after a long gap.

Later, his brother Laxman Singh won from Rajgarh four times on a Congress ticket and once from the BJP side.

The former CM belongs to the erstwhile Raghogarh princely state which is part of the Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)