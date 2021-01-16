BJP Names Ex-Union Minister Legislative Council Candidate From Bihar

Shahnawaz Hussain held the civil aviation portfolio in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government

Former Union minister and BJP's national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain was named as the party's MLC candidate from Bihar today.

The announcement marks Mr Hussain's return to electoral politics, albeit to the state level, for the first time since 2014 when he lost the Lok Sabha election from Bhagalpur in Bihar. He was not given ticket in the 2019 polls.

In the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, he had the civil aviation portfolio among other charges.

The party also named six more candidates for the legislative council polls in Uttar Pradesh - Kunwar Manvendra Singh, Govind Narayan Shukla, Salil Bishnoi, Ashwini Tyagi, Dharmveer Prajapati and Surendra Chaudhary.

Polling for 12 legislative council seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held on January 28.