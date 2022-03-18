BJP Names Candidates For Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Polls, Assembly Bypolls

The BJP's decision to fight the Bochahan bypoll is significant. (File)

The BJP on Friday named Agnimitra Paul as its candidate for Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll and Baby Kumari for Bochahan assembly bypoll from Bihar, in a snub to its ally Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) whose MLA's death necessitated the election.

Mr Paul will fight against Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate and former BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha. Asansol is going to the polls as its BJP MP Babul Supriyo had quit the party and also as an MP and joined the TMC.

The BJP's decision to fight the Bochahan bypoll is significant.

VIP chief Mukesh Sahni has been targeting the BJP and also put up its candidates against the BJP in many seats in the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly elections despite being part of the government in Bihar.

The BJP also named its Rajya Sabha candidates from one seat each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Tripura. They are Pabitra Margherita, Sikandra Kumar, S Phangnon Konyak and Manik Saha, respectively.