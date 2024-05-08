BJP Names Candidates For 3 Lok Sabha Seats In Punjab

All 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will vote in 7th phase on June 1. (Representational)

The BJP on Wednesday named candidates for three more Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, including former minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi from Ferozepur.

The party fielded Subhash Sharma from the Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency and Arvind Khanna from Sangrur.

All 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state will go to the polls in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha election on June 1. The BJP has already named its candidates for most of the seats.

For the first time in many decades, the BJP is fighting on its own in the state following the break in its ties with the Shiromani Akali Dal, one of its oldest allies.

The party has won over a lot of influential leaders, including incumbent MPs from different parties, to its fold in its bid to strengthen its base in the state.

It has also been assiduously wooing Sikhs, who are a majority in Punjab.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)