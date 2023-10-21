BJP MP Writes To Anti-Corruption Watchdog For Probe Against Mahua Moitra

In an escalation of the Mohua Moitra "cash-for-query" controversy, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has written to the Lokpal and sought an investigation into the Trinamool Congress MP's actions.

In his complaint to the anti-corruption authority, Mr Dubey has said he is in possession of a letter by Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai which laid out "disturbing facts with detailed proof" against Ms Moitra.

"In the letter, Mr. Dehadrai provides in great detail how, when and where Ms. Moitra received bribes from a businessman Sh. Darshan Hiraanandani. The said letter clearly mentions how Ms. Mahua Moitra has received Rs 2 crore in cash from Darshan Hiranandani both in Indian currency and foreign currency for asking questions in parliament," the complaint states.