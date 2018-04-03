BJP MP Who Defended Fake News Editor Is Part Of Top Media Watchdog

Pratap Simha was among the BJP parliamentarians who tweeted in Mahesh Hegde's support.

Today morning Coward Congress Govt (Karnataka) arrested @mvmeet Mahesh Vikram Hegde under unconnected IT act 66, that too by using CCB! Shame on you @INCKarnataka. pic.twitter.com/SZGUJKsfzi — Pratap Simha (@mepratap) March 29, 2018

Shame on the state government led by @siddaramaiah which is behaving in dictatorial terms in arresting @mvmeet. Ensure to follow the true democratic spirit in fighting us rather than doing a coward act. #ReleaseMaheshHegde — Anantkumar Hegde (@AnantkumarH) March 29, 2018

The arrest of @mvmeet & FIR on many other nationalist tweeples in Karnataka is a shameless act of @siddaramaiah govt. It shows @INCIndia & @RahulGandhi's contempt for constitutional values like Tolerance & Freedom of Expression. — Maheish Girri (@MaheishGirri) March 29, 2018

Four major fake news busted in a week https://t.co/WogpPga3ce — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 1, 2018