'Postcard News' Co-Founder Arrested, Charged With Spreading Fake News

Mr Hegde's arrest is based on his tweet on March 19, reporting an accident involving a Jain monk. His portal had reported that Upadhyaya Mayank Sagar Ji Maharaj was hit by a drunk biker, who is Muslim. "Very sad news, yesterday in Karnataka Jain muni attacked by Muslim youth. No one is safe in Siddaramaiah's Karnataka," the editor had said in the tweet that was on the Postcard News handle and was retweeted hundred times. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among those who follow Mr Hegde on Twitter.
The incident was falsely reported, say the police. A leader of the state's ruling Congress reportedly filed a complaint against the site and its founder.
The monk was hit by a car on March 13, not a bike, and the driver was not Muslim. The monk suffered injuries to his arm and head when he was hit by the car.
The portal had earlier been charged with publishing content that incites communal hate. In December, Postcard News had published a controversial article on a legendary 18th century Chittor Queen, Chennamma, which provoked much outrage.
Just ahead of the Karnataka election, in which the ruling Congress faces a tough challenge with the BJP campaigning aggressively to wrest the state, the arrest has fueled a political outcry.
"The arrest was a deplorable move by the Siddaramaiah government," said BJP parliamentarian Pratap Simha.