BJP MP's Son, 30, Shot At In Lucknow, Police Say Attack 'Staged'

After BJP MP Kaushal Kishore's said he was was shot at in Lucknow on Wednesday, the police claimed the attack was "staged".

Ayush (30), the son of the BJP MP from Mohanlalganj constituency, was shot at in the Madiaon area around 2 am.

He was rushed to a hospital from where he was discharged after first-aid. "The probe so far has indicated that he (Ayush) staged the firing on himself by his brother-in-law," Commissioner of Police of Lucknow DK Thakur told PTI.

Asked whether a first information report or FIR will be filed in the matter, the officer said, "No one has filed a complaint. We will do it as the weapon used in the act has been recovered."

Police officer Manoj Kumar Singh said the incident took place around 2 AM on Wednesday.

Ayush's brother-in-law has been detained and he admitted that he had fired on him, the police officer said.

"Adarsh admitted that he fired at Ayush to implicate some persons," the police officer said, adding that a detailed probe is on.

BJP MP Kishore told reporters that his son did not tell any name to him at the hospital. He just said that he had gone out with his brother-in-law when the attack took place, according to the MP.

"Ayush and Adarsh know better what they are saying. They did not have enmity with anyone. Why will they get someone implicated, I have no idea," the MP added.