BJP MLA's Car Attacked In UP Allegedly By Mob Protesting Farm Laws

Umesh Malik's car was smeared in black paint and mud.

A BJP MLA's car was attacked in western Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Saturday allegedly by people protesting the centre's contentious farm laws.

Umesh Malik, the MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Budhana, was attending an event in Sisauli village, the home turf of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait when mud and black paint was thrown at his car.

The car's windscreens were also smashed.

Mr Malik has alleged that supporters of Mr Tikait were behind the incident. A police case has been filed.

Naresh Tikait, the elder brother of Rakesh Tikait, has expressed surprise at the attack and refuted allegations that his people were involved.

Kissano ka itna gussa

Kuch to gadbad hai

BJP gov ke ye wahi leaders hai jinko public bahoot like karti hai



MLA Umesh Malik ka sisoli mai swagat black ink aur brick ke sath



But it's not good by anyone pic.twitter.com/mf6xe4qSaV — manojtaliyan (@manojtaliyan99) August 14, 2021

BJP MLA Umesh Malik From UP's Muzaffarnagar Chased Away By Villagers In His Constituency !!



Mazza Aaya pic.twitter.com/OQalH3pkIK — Tariq Jawaid⚽ (@TARIQJAWAID) August 14, 2021

Videos of the incident have been widely shared on social media. In one of them, the MLA is seen saying that the attackers were affiliated to the Rakesh TIkait's Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), news agency PTI reported.

The police said the incident took place when the MLA reached the village for a programme. The MLA was rescued by policemen on the spot, they said.

After the incident, BJP supporters gathered at the local police station, demanding action against those responsible.

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan also reached the police station after the incident.

Farmers have been protesting against the centre's farm laws since last year saying the reforms will hurt their incomes and promote a corporate takeover of the agricultural market. The government denies this.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders, demanding the laws be repealed and have rejected any other solution such as putting the laws on hold.