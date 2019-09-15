'Mend Your Ways Or...': BJP MLA To Mamata Banerjee Over Attacks On Centre

Mamata Banerjee has said that she would never allow the centre to conduct a similar exercise in Bengal.

An Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA has warned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to mend her ways or get ready to meet the same fate as former finance minister P Chidambaram who is currently lodged in jail.

The MLA from Bairia Assembly constituency Surendra Singh said the Trinamool Congress chief should "become the Prime Minister of Bangladesh" as she was opposed to the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"The statements made by Mamata Banerjee against the NRC show that she is backed by foreign forces," Mr Singh said.

"It seems that Mamata is forgetting that bad days are approaching her. She should change her language and behaviour otherwise she will meet the same fate as Congress leader P Chidambaram," he said.

On September 13, Mamata Banerjee took out a rally in Kolkata against the NRC in Assam after the final list was released on August 31 which left out 19 lakh people.

After the rally, the TMC chief had said that she would never allow the Centre to conduct a similar exercise in West Bengal.

Mr Singh, however, said: "If Mamata wants to do politics by protecting the infiltrators from Bangladesh then she should become the Prime Minister of Bangladesh."

"In Bengal, lord Ram and lord Hanuman respectively in form of Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath have appeared, and in the next Assembly elections, there will be a change of power in the state," he added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.