BJP MLA Protests Hospital Conditions, Lies Down On Jharkhand Assembly Floor

Samri Lal lay down on the floor of the Jharkhand Assembly premises like a patient.

In a unique protest, a BJP legislator lay down on the floor of the Jharkhand Assembly premises like a patient to protest the alleged dismal condition of one of the biggest medical establishments in the state.

Kanke MLA Samri Lal lay down on the floor just outside the entrance to the House to draw attention to the condition of patients in government-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

"Patients lie down on the floor of the hospital due to unavailability of beds and their relatives hold the saline bottles due to lack of stands.

"The ultrasonography machine has been defunct for the last three years. There are six X-ray machines in the state but only two are functional. There is an MRI machine in the hospital but it regularly goes out of order," the protesting MLA said.

Later, he also raised the issue in the House and urged the government to improve its condition.

"I also request the government to form an assembly committee in this regard," he said.

