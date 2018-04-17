BJP Ministers Resign From Mehbooba Mufti's Government: Sources

All India | | Updated: April 17, 2018 21:20 IST
New Delhi:  Days after its two lawmakers had to quit, BJP ministers in the Mehbooba Mufti government have sent their resignations to the party to prep for a reshuffle that has been on the cards for some time.

Sources said the ministers had been told to send across their resignations at meetings held last week by BJP strategist Ram Madhav when he was in Jammu to meet lawmakers after the party's two ministers had to exit the Mehbooba Mufti government.

"There is no threat to the coalition government," a source told NDTV.

Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party, or PDP, has been in power in the state with support from the BJP, which has 25 legislators in the 89-seat Jammu and Kashmir assembly. The PDP, the largest group, has 28 legislators.

Forest Minister Lal Singh and Industries Minister Chandra Prakash Ganga had quit last week after a huge political row over their speeches at a rally organised by a pro-Hindu group Hindu Ekta Manch on March 1. In these, both of them were perceived to be supporting the men accused of raping and murdering an eight-year-old girl in Kathua.
 

