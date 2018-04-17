BJP Ministers Resign From Mehbooba Mufti's Government: Sources

Sources said the ministers had been told to send across their resignations at meetings held last week by BJP strategist Ram Madhav when he was in Jammu to meet lawmakers after the party's two ministers had to exit the Mehbooba Mufti government.
"There is no threat to the coalition government," a source told NDTV.
Forest Minister Lal Singh and Industries Minister Chandra Prakash Ganga had quit last week after a huge political row over their speeches at a rally organised by a pro-Hindu group Hindu Ekta Manch on March 1. In these, both of them were perceived to be supporting the men accused of raping and murdering an eight-year-old girl in Kathua.