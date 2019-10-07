Married Woman Practises Religion Of Her Husband, Says BJP Minister

Debasree Chaudhuri said personal choices should be respected

Trinamool Nusrat Jahan, facing criticism from a section of Muslim clerics for attending Durga puja celebrations, on Monday found support in Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri who said personal choices should be respected, and an Indian woman is known by her husband's faith.

A cleric associated with Darul Uloom Deoband has said the MP should change her name and religion because she is "defaming Islam and Muslims" by her actions.

Nusrat Jahan, the first-time MP from Bashirhat, sports symbols of Hindu matrimony like ''mangalsutra and sindur'' since her marriage to a Hindu entrepreneur Nikhil Jain earlier this year.

"Everybody should respect personal choices. It is her choice and she has the freedom to practice or participate in any festival of her choice. And in India, a married woman generally practises the religion of her husband. And we all know that Nusrat has married Nikhil Jain," Ms Chaudhuri said.

Reacting to the statement by Mufti Asad Qasmi, the Union minister of state for woman and child development also wondered why the clerics chose to remain quiet when Azaan is being played inside a Durga puja pandal in Kolkata.

"Does it not tantamount to hurting religious sentiments?" the BJP leader asked.

Ms Chaudhuri was referring to Azaan along with Sanskrit hymns being played inside a puja pandal at Beleghata in north Kolkata as part of a theme - communal harmony.

