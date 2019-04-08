Doubling Farmers' Income, Ram Temple: 10 Big Points From BJP's Manifesto

BJP releases manifesto ahead of elections starting April 11
New Delhi: BJP chief Amit Shah in his introductory message, while launching his party's manifesto, claimed that India is a "maha-shakti"now. The country had slipped in the eyes of the world between 2004 and 2014 but now India is among the top six economies of the world. The BJP chief said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done justice to every sector of the society, with cooking gas connections in rural areas, housing and affordable healthcare for all and welfare schemes for farmers. While bringing the economy on track, the Prime Minister has shown the world how a scam-free country can be run. PM Modi has struck the source of terrorism and sent a message to the world that no one can play around with the borders of the country, the BJP chief said.
Here are the key points of the BJP manifesto 2019
- For strengthening of armed forces, purchase of outstanding defence equipment will be fast tracked
- Zero tolerance towards terrorism. Security forces will continue to get a free hand
- Will implement NRC (National Register of Citizens) in a phased manner in other parts of the country
- Technology will be used to prevent infiltration in the north-east use, with the use of smart fencing
- Reiterate position since the time of the Jan Sangh to the abrogation of Article 370 and committed to annulling Article 35A
- Interest-free kisan credit card loans, short term agricultural loans up to Rs 1 lakh to be given at zero per cent interest, for one to five years, on the condition of prompt repayment of principal amount
- Sankalp patra aims to fulfill the aspirations of 130 crore Indians
- Ram temple will be built as soon as BJP is voted to power
- Pucca houses by 2022, for every family who are living in a kucha house or have no house
Investment of Rs 100 lakh crore in the infrastructure sector by 2024
