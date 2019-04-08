Doubling Farmers' Income, Ram Temple: 10 Big Points From BJP's Manifesto

BJP releases manifesto ahead of elections starting April 11

New Delhi: BJP chief Amit Shah in his introductory message, while launching his party's manifesto, claimed that India is a "maha-shakti"now. The country had slipped in the eyes of the world between 2004 and 2014 but now India is among the top six economies of the world. The BJP chief said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done justice to every sector of the society, with cooking gas connections in rural areas, housing and affordable healthcare for all and welfare schemes for farmers. While bringing the economy on track, the Prime Minister has shown the world how a scam-free country can be run. PM Modi has struck the source of terrorism and sent a message to the world that no one can play around with the borders of the country, the BJP chief said.