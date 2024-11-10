Amit Shah Releases BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' Ahead Of Maharashtra Polls

The polls are scheduled for November 20 and counting will be held on November 23.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' on Sunday in the run-up to the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar, and Union Minister Piyush Goyal among other party leaders were present at the the manifesto launch.

The BJP is contesting the elections along with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as Mahayuti alliance.

Speaking on occasion, Shah highlighted the ruling alliance's commitment to ensure the welfare of the farmers, women and poor.

"The Mahayuti government has talked about and done work for respect for farmers, helping the poor, and on upholding the self-respect of women. The 'Sankalp Patra' released here today is a reflection of the aspirations of the people of Maharashtra," Shah said.

"In a way, Maharashtra has been leading the country in every field for many ages. Once upon a time, when there was a need, the Bhakti movement also started in Maharashtra, the movement for freedom from slavery was also started by Shivaji Maharaj from here, and the social revolution also started from here and the reflection of the aspirations of the people of Maharashtra is seen in our Sankalp Patra," he added.

The Home Minister also reiterated the BJP's promise to make India the third-largest economy by 2027.

"India has reached the position of being the fifth largest economy, and I promise by 2027 we are going to reach the third largest economy, we are moving forward at a fast pace, 7 crore toilets, houses, electricity, drinking water, grains, free healthcare, we have done all this to give to the people," Shah said.

Hitting out at the opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Shah said, "On the other side there is Aghadi, even Congress leaders have to say that they should make promises after thinking a lot because they promise and then answer later."

"There is Himachal, Telangana, Karnataka, in all of these states they have not fulfilled their promises. Everyone believes in the promises of Mahayuti," he said.

As the elections for the 288 seats in the Assembly approached closer, the political battle between the two major alliances, the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) intensified.

The opposition MVA, comprises Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (SCP).

