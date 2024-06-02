BJP Led NDA To Double Its Tally In BJD Bastion In Odisha: Exit Polls

The BJP is making an effort to enter the bastion of Biju Janata Dal.

The exit polls on Saturday predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to double its tally in Odisha in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP is making an effort to enter the bastion of Biju Janata Dal.

According to the Republic PMarq Exit Poll for the 21 Lok Sabha seat predictions, the NDA is likely to register its victory in 14 seats while giving only 8 seats to the BJD.

The Republic PMarq exit poll has predicted 359 seats for the NDA alliance in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The News18 Mega Exit Poll predicted poll said the BJP-led NDA could secure 13-15 Lok Sabha seats of the total 21 in the state, while the BJD could hold on to 6-8 seats.

The BJP is projected to win 18-20 seats in Odisha in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, while the ruling Biju Janata Dal may only win 0-2 seats, according to predictions by India Today-Axis My India exit poll.

In terms of vote share, the BJP is projected to get 51 per cent votes, BJD 33 per cent and Congress 13 per cent.

According to News24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is expected to secure between 2 and 4 seats out of the 21 constituencies. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected to win between 13 to 19 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) is expected to win around 0-2 seats, while the others may struggle, possibly securing any seats at all.

The exit polls also predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is poised to retain power at the Centre with a thumping majority and register its third straight win in the Lok Sabha polls.

Odisha, with a total of 21 constituencies went to polls across four phases with the first phase held on May 13, and the following phases held on May 20, May 25, and June 1.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJD upheld its strong presence by securing 12 out of 21 seats, although this represented a drop from the 20 out of 21 seats it had won in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJD sustained its leading position by winning 12 out of 21 seats, although this was a drop from their previous count of 20 out of 21 seats in 2014. The BJP, which had not been a significant force in the state before, made notable progress by capturing 8 seats in 2019, up from just 1 seat in 2014. The Congress, on the other hand, secured 1 seat in the 2019 elections in Odisha, marking an improvement from their zero seats in 2014.

The exit polls predicted that the ruling BJP-led NDA is poised to improve its performance over its 2019 record when it won 352 seats. Two exit polls predicted the BJP also improving its numbers from the 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP-led NDA improved its numbers in 2019 Lok Sabha polls compared to the 2014 election. It is again poised for an upward trajectory, the exit polls predicted.

The exit poll outcome was declared after the conclusion of polling for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)