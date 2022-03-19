BJP Leadership To Meet Manipur Chief Minister Contenders In Delhi Today: Sources

The BJP fought the assembly polls under the leadership of Biren Singh.

Days after meeting the BJP central leadership in Delhi, Manipur caretaker Chief Minister Biren Singh and Biswajit Singh will again meet the party leadership in the national capital today to discuss the formation of government in the state.

Both the leaders will meet the BJP's central leadership at 8 PM, sources said.

Biren Singh and Biswajit Singh have emerged as the top contenders for the post of the next chief minister following BJP's win in the recently concluded state elections.

Biswajit Singh has been in the BJP longer than Biren Singh, but the latter was chosen for the top post after the 2017 elections, BJP sources told NDTV.

Biswajit Singh has been in the BJP longer than Biren Singh, but the latter was chosen for the top post after the 2017 elections, BJP sources told NDTV.

For the BJP, which won the state with a slim margin of 32 seats out of 60, the matter would require deft handling. Settling for either leader could mean trouble from the rival faction.

"We don't have any group, among ourselves, that is for sure. The BJP is a democratic party, and leadership will decide this (the CM issue)," Biswajit Singh said recently.

Congress bagged five seats and the NPP won seven seats. Naga People's Front bagged five and the Kuki People's Alliance got two seats. Independents bagged three seats.

Congress bagged five seats and the NPP won seven seats. Naga People's Front bagged five and the Kuki People's Alliance got two seats. Independents bagged three seats.