BJP Leader's Order Against Muslim Salesmen At Indore Market Stirs Up Row

Indore's oldest and most popular Sheetlamata Market, known for decades as a hub for women's clothing, has now become the latest flashpoint of politics.

A verbal diktat issued by local BJP leader and MLA's son Eklavya Singh Gaur has sparked outrage, fear, and deep uncertainty among hundreds of workers who depend on the market for survival. According to traders, Mr Gaur announced in a recent meeting that no Muslim salesmen would be allowed to work in any of the 501 shops in the market.

He further "instructed" that if any shop is rented to Muslim traders, it must be vacated within two months. The justification offered was the need to curb so-called "love jihad".

The directive has cast a long shadow over livelihoods. Muslim youth, who have been working in these shops for years, now face the threat of sudden unemployment.

Pappu Maheshwari, General Secretary of Sheetlamata Market, confirmed that the meeting was held and that the diktat was accepted. "It was ordered that all the Muslim boys working in Sheetlamata Market will be removed immediately, and those whose shops are on rent too. Time has been given to them to decide in two months where they want to work," he said.

Mr Maheshwari attempted to soften the decision by claiming that Muslim women customers would still be served without discrimination. Yet, with nearly 50 percent of the market's clientele coming from the Muslim community, critics point out the obvious contradiction: while Muslim women are welcome as buyers, Muslim youth are being pushed out as sellers.

The political heat around the issue has intensified. City Congress president Chintu Chouksey told NDTV, "The Bharatiya Janata Party government and its leaders have adopted a single agenda in which people are being made to fight each other in the name of religion, society and caste. This new development is directly challenging the government administration. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians all have equal rights in this country. Brotherhood and unity are the foundation of India. I request the Indore Collector and Commissioner to take cognizance of the matter and take appropriate action so that the atmosphere of Indore is not spoiled. If no action is taken, Congress will organize a big movement in the city."