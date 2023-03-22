BJP Leader Yadvendra Singh Yadav Joins Congress in Madhya Pradesh

Rao Yadvendra Yadav joined the Congress today in presence of Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh..

BJP leader and former zila panchayat chairman Rao Yadvendra Singh Yadav of Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar joined the Congress today along with his supporters in the state capital Bhopal. Assembly elections are due in Madhya Pradesh later this year.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president and former chief minister Kamal Nath welcomed Mr Yadav and his supporters into the party in the presence of senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh.

"It is a matter of happiness that Yadav decided to join Congress without any inducement and pressure and to secure the future of Madhya Pradesh," Mr Nath said.

He added that Mr Yadav's father Deshraj Yadav was a three-term MLA from Mungaoli seat in Ashok Nagar district.

Later Mr Yadav met Digvijaya Singh and his son and former minister Jaivardhan Singh at their home.

Senior Congress MLAs, including former deputy speaker and MLA Hina Kanvre, MLAs Gopal Singh Chauhan, Chandrabhaga Kirade, Vishal Patel, Val Singh Medha and former Narsinghgarh MLA Girish Bhandari were present on the occasion.