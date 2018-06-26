BJP Leader Stopped At Coimbatore Airport For Carrying A Bullet In Bag

Inquiry revealed that G K Selvakumar had a valid licence to carry the bullet.

A Tamil Nadu BJP functionary today created a flutter by carrying a bullet in his bag to the airport in Coimbatore to board a flight to Chennai.

He was, however, stopped by the security personnel, police said.

State BJP secretary G K Selvakumar arrived at the airport and while being screened, a security personnel noticed the bullet in the baggage and immediately alerted the police.

Inquiry revealed that the BJP leader, who had a valid licence to carry the bullet, said he had not noticed the ammunition in his baggage, while he was packing for the journey, police said.

Later, he was allowed to board the flight, after he handed over the bullet to his driver, they said.