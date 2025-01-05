BJP Leader Ramesh Bidhuri's Sexist Remark On Priyanka Gandhi Sparks Row

BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri's sexist remark against Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi is the latest flashpoint between the two political parties. In an undated video, Mr Bidhuri can be seen making a controversial statement about Ms Gandhi while talking about his party's poll promises ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled likely next month.

Mr Bidhuri is BJP's pick to take on Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi for the Kalkaji constituency.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate strongly criticised Mr Bidhuri, terming his remarks as "shameful" and accusing the BJP of harbouring an "anti-women" mindset. "Ramesh Bidhuri's statement regarding Priyanka Gandhi is not only shameful but also shows his disgusting mentality towards women. But what else can be expected from a man who used foul language against his fellow MP in the House and did not receive any punishment? This is the real face of BJP," Ms Shrinate said in a statement.

BJP घोर महिला विरोधी है



रमेश बिधूड़ी का प्रियंका गांधी जी के संदर्भ में दिया बयान शर्मनाक ही नहीं उनकी औरतों के बारे में कुत्सित मानसिकता दिखाता है



लेकिन जिस आदमी ने सदन में अपने साथी सांसद को गंदी गालियां दी हों, और कोई सज़ा ना मिली हो उससे और क्या उम्मीद की जा सकती है?… pic.twitter.com/JRdC9bxzrw — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) January 5, 2025

AAP MP Sanjay Singh also condemned Mr Bidhuri's comments, sharing the video on X and questioning whether Delhi's women could feel safe under BJP's leadership. "This is BJP's candidate. Listen to his language. This is BJP's respect for women. Can Delhi's women's honour be safe in the hands of such leaders?" Mr Singh posted.

Following the backlash, Mr Bidhuri defended his comments and attacked the opposition for its "hypocrisy." The BJP leader justified his remark by recounting a similar comment allegedly made by former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav against actor-turned-politician Hema Malini.

"What I said, I compared it with what had been said earlier. We will reply in the language they use. Is Hema Malini not a woman? When two people make mistakes, both need to rectify. If Congress will rectify their mistake, the same will be done by us," Mr Bidhuri claimed.

He later took to his social media handle to express his "regret" over the remark.

"Some people are making statements on social media for political gain with a wrong perception based on a statement given by me in some context. My intention was not to insult anyone. But still, if anyone has been hurt then I express my regret," he wrote on X.

Mr Bidhuri was previously criticised for making Islamophobic slurs at then-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Kunwar Danish Ali (now in Congress) during a parliamentary session in 2023. Despite the outrage, Mr Bidhuri faced no significant disciplinary action from the BJP, leading opposition leaders to allege a tacit endorsement of his behaviour.

Congress leader Alka Lamba also weighed in on the Kalkaji controversy, stating, that the party will formally register an FIR against Mr Bidhuri.