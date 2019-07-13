"Feel Safer": BJP Leader's Daughter, Husband, Threatened Over Marriage

Sakshi Mishra is the daughter of Rajesh Misra, a legislator from Bareilly.

The daughter of a BJP lawmaker in Uttar Pradesh, who had posted a video on social media claiming she was in danger from her father for marrying a man outside her caste, on Friday said she felt safer than before. Talking to NDTV, Sakshi Misra, 23, said the police promised to provide them protection after the media got involved in the matter.

"Now I am feeling a lot safer. When we first met the SP (police chief) sir, he didn't give a proper response. But after we approached the media, he has promised to provide us protection. We are not as scared as we were before," she said.

Ms Misra is the daughter of Rajesh Misra, a legislator from Bareilly. She married Ajitesh Kumar, a 29-year-old businessman, last Thursday at a temple in Prayagraj.

Mr Kumar also said that he and his wife felt safer.

"I appeal to the Prime Minister that he should call Rajesh Misra ji for a meeting and advise him to change his mentality," he said on Friday.

In the video, Ms Misra had claimed that her father had sent goons after her and their lives were in danger.

"Papa, you have sent your goons after me...like Rajiv Rana... I am tired... We are tired of running around and our life is in danger. Vicky (her brother) and Papa, stop troubling Abhi (Mr Kumar) and his relatives. You live in peace, do politics. I want to be happy and free," she had said in the video.

"Through this video, I want to say that if in future anything happens to me, Abhi or his family, my father, Vicky Bhartaul and Rajiv Rana will be responsible for it... Those who are helping my father, stop helping him because our lives are in danger. Please Papa, change your mindset. Abhi and his family are good people, they are not animals," she had added.

The BJP lawmaker had denied his daughter's charge and said there was "a political conspiracy" against him.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.