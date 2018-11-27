Will Bring Private Member Bill For Ram Temple Construction: Manoj Tiwari

"I just received a memorandum from the VHP delegation. And I want to assure them that I will raise the issue in Parliament and in my party," Mr Tiwari said.

All India | | Updated: November 27, 2018 14:11 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Will Bring Private Member Bill For Ram Temple Construction: Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari was shocked to learn that Ram temple matter has been pending for over 490 years


New Delhi: 

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari today said that he would bring a Private Member Bill in Parliament for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Mr Tiwari met a delegation of over 25 Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders led by Bachan Singh, at his residence in the national capital and gave him a memorandum for the temple construction.

"I just received a memorandum from the VHP delegation. And I want to assure them that I will raise the issue in Parliament and in my party," Mr Tiwari told the media. 

Asked if he would bring a Private Member Bill, he replied, "If required I will be the first person to bring a Private Member Bill in Parliament for the construction of the Ram temple."

The leader said that he was shocked to learn that the matter of Ram temple has been pending for over 490 years, since 1528.

"The matter of Ram temple has been pending in court since 1950. And as the court is extending the matter and delaying the construction, we have submitted our memorandum to Tiwariji to raise the issue in Parliament," Mr Singh said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

BJP Delhi Chief Manoj TiwariRam Temple AyodhyaVishva Hindu Parishad (VHP)

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Arvind KejriwalLive TVIndiGo Tamil NewsJack MaHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusManmohan SinghHarmanpreet KaurMate 20 ProWhatsAppDuke 125Suresh Raina

................................ Advertisement ................................