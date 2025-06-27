"Difficult Country": Trump Calls Off Trade Talks With Canada

- US President Donald Trump cited Canada's digital services tax as a reason for calling off trade talks
- He said Canada has, for years, charged farmers as much as 400% tariffs on dairy products
- The tariff on Canada will be announced within a week
Did our AI summary help?Let us know.
Washington:
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he is calling off trade negotiations with Canada immediately, citing its digital services tax and adding that Ottawa will learn of their tariff rate within a week.
"Based on this egregious Tax, we are hereby terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world