BJP Leader Seeks Law To Kill Congress Leaders Who Are 'Traitors To India'

KS Eshwarappa made the remarks during a BJP event at Karnataka's Davangere.

Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa has once again stirred a row, calling for a law that enables the killing of Congress MP DK Suresh and MLA Vinay Kulkarni. Calling the two leaders "traitors", Mr Eshwarappa claimed that they want to divide India into pieces.

"If they try to convey such statements again, through such public meetings, I would like to communicate to Narendra Modi ji that DK Suresh and Vinay Kulkarni are traitors to this country. They seemingly desire to divide the nation into pieces. I suggest enacting a law where they can be shot and killed," Mr Eshwarappa said during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka BJP president and office-bearers in Davangere district.

The 75-year-old's speech has stirred a wave of criticism from various quarters, with many questioning the appropriateness of such remarks.

"The Bengaluru Police would have arrested me if I had said that KS Eshwarappa should be beaten to death in public, but no action will be taken against Eshwarappa for calling the killing of DK Suresh. Law is indeed based on Power," activist Kavitha Reddy said on X (formerly Twitter).

Mr Eshwarappa's controversial statement comes a day after he termed the Karnataka government's protest in Delhi over "unfair allocation of funds" a campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He alleged that the Congress government was launching its campaign by spending tax payer's money.