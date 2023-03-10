BJP Leader Detained From Pulwama Widows' Jaipur Protest, Party Reacts

The BJP slammed the state government, calling the action "an insult to the widows".

The Rajasthan police today detained BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena, who was part of a protest in Jaipur by widows of soldiers killed in the Pulwama terror attack demanding jobs for families, and other issues. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused Mr Meena of using the widows for political gains.

Widows of the CRPF jawans killed during the 2019 terrorist attack were removed from their protest site, outside Congress leader Sachin Pilot's residence, in Jaipur at around 3 am today and shifted to hospitals near their respective residential areas.

The BJP slammed the state government, calling the action "an insult to the widows" and accused it of not fulfilling the promises made to the families.

"I was going to visit Samod Balaji with my supporters, but the Samod police stopped me and abused and manhandled me. Is it such a big crime to stand with the brave women that the @ashokgehlot51 government is behaving like this with a public representative?" Mr Meena tweeted in Hindi along with video clips of his altercation with the police.

मैं अपने समर्थकों के साथ सामोद बालाजी के दर्शन करने जा रहा था, लेकिन सामोद थाना पुलिस ने मुझे रोका और मेरे साथ दुर्व्यवहार व हाथापाई की। क्या वीरांगनाओं के साथ खड़ा होना इतना बड़ा गुनाह है कि @ashokgehlot51 सरकार एक जनप्रतिनिधि के साथ इस तरह का आचरण कर रही है? pic.twitter.com/OqkuLH2ZcB — Dr.Kirodi Lal Meena (@DrKirodilalBJP) March 10, 2023

The widows have been protesting since February 28 and launched an indefinite hunger strike six days ago, demanding a change in rules so that their relatives and not just children can get government jobs on compassionate grounds. Their other demands include construction of roads and installation of statues of the martyrs in their villages.

Responding to the demands of the widows, Ashok Gehlot had questioned whether it would be appropriate to snatch away the jobs of the children of the martyrs to relatives. On one of the demands -- a third statue of one of the killed jawans -- Mr Gehlot said it would be unfair to other widows and their families.

"Shri Hemraj Meena's wife wants his third statue to be installed at a crossroads while his earlier two statues have been installed in the premises of Government College, Sangod and in the park located in his native village Vinod Kalan. Such a demand is not appropriate, keeping in view other families.

Shri Rohitash Lamba's wife is seeking compassionate appointment for her brother-in-law. If the job is given to the brother today, then in the future the family members or relatives of all those jawans may start putting undue social and family pressure to give the rightful job of them and their children to other family members. Should we create such a difficult situation? The rules made at present have been made on the basis of past experiences only. How can it be justified to snatch the rights of the children of the killed jawans and give jobs to other relatives? What will happen to the children when they become adults? Is it right to take away their rights?" Ashok Gewhlot had tweeted in Hindi.

शहीदों के बच्चों का हक मारकर किसी अन्य रिश्तेदार को नौकरी देना कैसे उचित ठहराया जा सकता है?



जब शहीद के बच्चे बालिग होंगे तो उन बच्चों का क्या होगा?



उनका हक मारना उचित है क्या? pic.twitter.com/oUBEoklIDl — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 7, 2023

Mr Meena this morning went to the SEZ police station in Jaipur and said the government will not be able to suppress the voice of the widows.

"Why is the government so afraid of 3 women warriors that the police picked them up overnight. Don't know where they have been taken? The women are only pleading to meet the Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot ji. Why is the Chief Minister so nervous to hear them?" Mr Meena told reporters.