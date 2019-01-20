BJP Leader Attacked, Robbed Of Gold Ornaments, Cash In Madhya Pradesh

Leader of the local unit of the BJP, Jitendra Soni, was admitted to hospital

A BJP leader was robbed in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani area where another party leader was found dead this morning.

The vice-president of a local unit of the BJP, Jitendra Soni, a jeweller, was returning from the market when a group of five-six men attacked and robbed him of gold ornaments, about 30 kg silver and cash. They escaped with his car keys.

Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Manoj Thackeray had gone out for his routine morning walk. But sometime later, his body was found in a field.

"A blood-stained rock was found at the crime spot," senior police officials told NDTV.