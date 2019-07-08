2 BJP Lawmakers Slam Centre In Parliament Over Lack Of Funds For Tourism

Bihar has not got a single penny for eco-tourism, Rajiv Pratap Rudy said (File)

BJP lawmakers Hema Malini and Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Monday questioned their party's government at the centre in parliament, expressing displeasure over the lack of funds for the development of tourism in their constituencies.

While Mr Rudy, a parliamentarian from Bihar's Saran, said funds were not released to promote the Sonpur fair, Mathura lawmaker Hema Malini said no development took place in Vrindavan and adjoining areas under the tourism ministry's Krishna Circuit.

Several members of the opposition benches thumped the desks as the two members raised their concerns, news agency ANI reported.

"Sonpur fair is considered to be India's largest animal fair. Dolphins, an endangered species, are found in the area. Eight states have got Rs 500 crore for development of eco-tourism but Bihar has not got a single penny," Mr Rudy was quoted by news agency ANI as saying in parliament.

"In the last three years, I have been roaming from here to there with proposals but I am not able to understand where do they go? I had given such a proposal in 2018 which is still pending," he added.

Prahlad Singh Patel, the Union Tourism Minister, replied to his question, saying applications for such projects must come from the state government through detailed project report.

Mr Rudy in response said that he had furnished the DPR in the past.

"I am tabling this DPR in the House. If the officials did not bring it to the notice of the minister, then it was a matter of privilege against them," he said.

Hema Malini said no progress was made for the development of Mathura, Vrindavan, Gowardhan, Barsana and Nandgaon under the Krishna Circuit project.

"I am hesitant to say that in last five years nothing has happened," she said.

The minister assured funds for projects would be released after the ministry receives an audit report.

"We are reviewing the work on Krishna circuit project because after the election audit of the project was pending. We will release the next instalment after the report," he was quoted by ANI as saying..

