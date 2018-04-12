BJP Lawmakers' Fast 'Farcical', Says Congress

A Farcical Fast' by a 'Fascist BJP'!



Post rhetoric,

jumlas,

diversions,

headline management,

TV studio warfare;

Will PM/BJP answer when will they start 'Jan Ki Baat'?#UpvasKaJumla — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 12, 2018

Unprecedented Public ire & facing imminent defeat in Karnataka in May 2018 & LS in 2019, PM Modi & Amit Shah,are enacting a drama of 'photo-ops'!



Time for #UpvasKaJumla over!

Time for 'Sanyaas' from power begins & will culminate into 'Vanvaas' in 2019!



Statement in Bengaluru- pic.twitter.com/4AS5k6qeN0— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 12, 2018

The Congress today dubbed the ongoing fast by the BJP lawmakers against the non-functioning of Parliament as "farcical"."A Farcical Fast by a fascist BJP," said Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala, in a tweet, amid reports of fast by BJP lawmakers at various places across the country.Mr Surjewala also asked when would the Prime Minister talk of "Jan Ki Baat" (people's talk), instead of "jumlas and rhetoric" and managing headlines."Post rhetoric, jumlas, diversions, headline management, TV studio warfare; Will PM/BJP answer when will they start Jan Ki Baat'?," he said on Twitter.Randeep Surjewala also used the hashtag "#UpvasKaJumla" along with his tweet.He had yesterday termed today's fast led by prime minister Narendra Modi as "a drama" and "a photo-op."