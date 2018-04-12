BJP Lawmakers' Fast 'Farcical', Says Congress

"A Farcical Fast by a fascist BJP," said Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala, in a tweet, amid reports of fast by BJP lawmakers at various places across the country.
Post rhetoric,
jumlas,
diversions,
headline management,
TV studio warfare;
Will PM/BJP answer when will they start 'Jan Ki Baat'?
Mr Surjewala also asked when would the Prime Minister talk of "Jan Ki Baat" (people's talk), instead of "jumlas and rhetoric" and managing headlines.
"Post rhetoric, jumlas, diversions, headline management, TV studio warfare; Will PM/BJP answer when will they start Jan Ki Baat'?," he said on Twitter.
Randeep Surjewala also used the hashtag "#UpvasKaJumla" along with his tweet.
Time for 'Sanyaas' from power begins & will culminate into 'Vanvaas' in 2019!
He had yesterday termed today's fast led by prime minister Narendra Modi as "a drama" and "a photo-op."