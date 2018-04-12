BJP Lawmakers' Fast "Farcical", Says Congress

Updated: April 12, 2018 14:31 IST
Randeep Surjewala said today's fast by prime minister is "a drama"

New Delhi:  The Congress today dubbed the ongoing fast by the BJP lawmakers against the non-functioning of Parliament as "farcical". 

"A Farcical Fast by a fascist BJP," said Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala, in a tweet, amid reports of fast by BJP lawmakers at various places across the country.
Mr Surjewala also asked when would the Prime Minister talk of "Jan Ki Baat" (people's talk), instead of "jumlas and rhetoric" and managing headlines.

"Post rhetoric, jumlas, diversions, headline management, TV studio warfare; Will PM/BJP answer when will they start Jan Ki Baat'?," he said on Twitter.

He had yesterday termed today's fast led by prime minister Narendra Modi as "a drama" and "a photo-op." 
 

