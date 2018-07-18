BJP Lawmaker's Daughter Among 19 Arrested In Assam's Cash-For-Jobs Scam

The accused officers were asked to take a handwriting test (Representational photo)

19 civil and police service officers in Assam, including a BJP lawmaker's daughter, have been arrested in Guwahati in connection with the civil service job scam in the state. Among those arrested is Pallavi Sharma, daughter of RP Sharma, BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Tezpur. Another arrested, Monika, is the niece of BJP leader Joyram Engleng.

The Assam Police had summoned three state police officers, 13 civil service officials and three allied service officials to appear for a handwriting test at the Special Branch Headquarters in Kahilipara area in Guwahati today.

According to sources, the officers were earlier let go after the handwriting test but many of them disappeared later, evading arrest. So, this time, the Assam Police officials decided to arrest the accused immediately after their handwriting was matched with answer sheets and found to be fake in a forensics test.

The Assam police have already arrested 34 government officers in connection with the scam. Rakesh Paul - the prime accused and suspended chairman of the APSC - along with the arrested officials is lodged at the Guwahati Central Jail.